The Chamber’s Corner: Eat and drink your way through Antioch

By Richard Pagano, CEO, Antioch Chamber of Commerce

From the Mayor’s Burrito Bowl downtown to dining at the golf course and everything in between, we’ve got the 411 on the best of Antioch’s culinary scene!

Lone Tree Golf and Event Center – As one of Antioch’s premier restaurant and event centers, Lone Tree offers a splendid Champagne Brunch Buffet on Sundays. Start off with a glass of their house champagne or mimosa and continue with a stroll through the buffet extravaganza. And don’t miss their house-made dessert selections.

Guadalajara Taqueria – Come explore downtown and this amazing new family owned Mexican restaurant. Even the Mayor has created his own “Mayor’s Bowl,” with grilled steak over a bowl of rice, crisp greens, whole beans topped with fresh jalapeños and sour cream. You can taste the family tradition in every bite.

Hillcrest Taphouse: One of Antioch’s premier restaurants for craft beer, you’ll find everything from Porters and Stouts, to IPAs and Sours. Hillcrest Taphouse has a satisfying beer for any pallet. The wine and mixed drink selections are also not to be missed. While you’re there, try one of their garden-fresh salads, Angus beef burgers, or homemade pizzas. For an appetizer, try the wings or Hillcrest Knots. We’re sure you’ll be a fan of how fresh their food is too. No frozen food here.

Tailgaters – If you love sports, good food, and great drinks, Tailgaters is the place for you! From tacos and sandwiches, to wraps and burgers, Tailgaters has something for everyone. Fan favorites are the veggie wrap, blackened grilled chicken breast, and the Mac Daddy Burger; a cheeseburger covered in bacon and mac and cheese bites. Their wings, fried pickles, and jalapeno bacon poppers are a great addition to your favorite craft beer or mixed drink, while watching your favorite team play on one of their 20 TVs! Be sure to check out their daily specials and happy hour events.

Search “Restaurants” on http://www.antiochchamber.com/business-directory/ to find other great places like Celia’s Mexican Restaurant, Mac’s Old House, Solid Rock Café, Samurai, Afrique, and more!



