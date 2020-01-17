Suspect in Antioch October attempted murder shooting turns himself in

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On January 14, 2020, Kevion Blocker, the suspect in the attempted murder shooting of a 20-year-old man in Williamson Ranch shopping center of Antioch in October turned himself in at the County Jail in Martinez with the assistance of an attorney. (See related article).

On January 16, 2020, this case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and Blocker was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with enhancements and his bail was set at two-million dollars.

This information is made available by the Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Smith at (925) 779-6876. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



