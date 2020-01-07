Suspect arrested for attempted armed robbery in Antioch grocery store parking lot Saturday

By Antioch Police Department

On Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 shortly after noon, Antioch PD received a call of a possible armed robbery at the Lucky’s store on E. 18th St. The caller was reporting a male suspect approached him in the parking lot, armed with a handgun and demanded his money. A short struggle ensued over the gun, and the suspect fled on foot from the area of the store. The victim wasn’t hurt, and the suspect fled before taking any property from him.

A short time later, while officers checked the area, witnesses began calling reporting a subject matching the description on E. 16th St. on foot. Officers converged on the area, and a male juvenile was located hiding behind a vehicle in an apartment complex carport. After numerous commands to surrender were given, he was eventually taken into custody and found to be in possession of a realistic looking BB gun. The victim and witnesses positively identified the male juvenile, and he was later booked into Juvenile Hall on attempted robbery charges.

We were happy this call ended with no one seriously injured and cannot thank diligent witnesses enough. Without you, finding this person may have been much more difficult, if not impossible!



Share this:



APD 01-04-2020 arrest suspect & gun

