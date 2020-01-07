Police identify, seek Antioch man for October attempted murder shooting in shopping center parking lot

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On October 28, 2019, at approximately 10:21 AM, the Antioch Police Department responded to the Williamson Ranch Plaza located in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way for the report of a shooting victim in the parking lot. Officers located a 20-year-old male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. It was determined that the victim and 20-year-old Kevion Blocker were involved in a verbal altercation and during the argument Blocker shot the victim several times. The victim suffered life altering injuries as a result of this shooting. (See related article)

On January 7, 2020, The Antioch Police Department SWAT team and Investigations Bureau conducted a high-risk search and arrest warrant in the 1800 block of Foster Mountain Court in an attempt to take Blocker into custody. Blocker was not located but an illegal firearm was located during the search of the residence.

The Antioch Police Department currently holds a warrant for Blocker’s arrest for attempted murder. Anyone who has information on where Blocker may be is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department Dispatch at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Tom Smith at (925)779-6876. Blocker should be considered armed and dangerous. If Blocker is seen please call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

The Antioch Police Department is not releasing the name of the injured male.

This information is made available by the Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Smith at (925) 779-6876. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



APD-Kevion-Blocker

