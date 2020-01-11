«
Pittsburg Police arrest shooting suspects following chase into Antioch Friday morning

ittsburg shooting suspects flee overturned vehicle. Photo: Pittsburg PD

Antioch Police Officers assisted

By Pittsburg PD

Early Friday morning, graveyard Officers were dispatched to the report of shots fired in the area of Gladstone Drive at Loveridge Road. Officers were circulating the area when a witness pointed out a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed through the neighborhood and was related. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop, at which time the vehicle fled from Officers and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued into the city of Antioch where the vehicle collided into the curb and flipped over.

Both suspects (see photo) fled on foot but were subsequently taken into custody after a brief search. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and several shell casings and live rounds were located. Both suspects were placed under arrest for several charges. Thank you @antiochpdca for the assist!

Pittsburg shooting suspects flee vehicle


