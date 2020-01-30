Pittsburg, Brentwood Library branches to host and stream local candidate forums

The Contra Costa County Library is hosting two candidate forums in advance of the March primary. Voters attending the forums can hear directly from the candidates about their experience and positions on relevant issues. The forums will stream live on Facebook and re-air on Contra Costa Television (CCTV).

The Hercules Library will host a forum for the Board of Supervisors District V race on Tuesday, February 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. East County residents interested in watching the District V forum can attend a viewing party at the Pittsburg Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the library community room.

The Brentwood Library will host a forum at the Brentwood Community Center on Thursday, February 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Candidates for the Board of Supervisors District III seat will take part in the moderated forum.

County residents unable to attend the forums can watch live on the Contra Costa County Library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ccclib/ . The forums will also be archived on the Library’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/theccclib .

All forums will re-air on Contra Costa Television (CCTV). CCTV is available on Comcast channel 27, AT&T U-Verse channel 99 or Astound channel 32. For a full schedule, visit ccclib.org.

The Library is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley and the West County League of Women Voters, Contra Costa County Elections Department and Contra Costa Television (CCTV).

For more information, contact Rich Hall at rhall@ccclib.org , (925) 608-7770.



CCC Library local candidate forum schedule

