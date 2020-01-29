Oakley breaks ground on Contra Costa Logistics Center to bring 2,800 new jobs to East County

One of the most exciting developments in Oakley history is underway. The City of Oakley broke ground on Tuesday, Jan. 28 for the Contra Costa Logistics Center, a two‐million‐square‐foot project from Kansas City‐based NorthPoint Development.

The light industrial, warehouse, distribution, e‐commerce fulfillment, and light manufacturing space will be located on the former site of the DuPont Chemical Plant at 6000 Bridgehead Road.

The City has planned for development at the site since 2002 and it is now becoming a reality. Once completed, the campus is expected to generate 2,800 full and part time jobs and bring in $388,400 annually to the City’s General Fund as well as a contribution of $420,000 per year in revenue to the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District once compete.

NorthPoint Development has similar light manufacturing and distribution properties in 21 states with a client portfolio that includes Ford, Amazon, and Adidas.

“This is a large‐scale economic driver,” said Josh McMurray, the City of Oakley’s Community Development Director. “This is a catalyst not only for Oakley, but for the region. The amount of jobs and benefit to the county as a whole are just great.”

Plans call for five buildings to be constructed on 143 acres along the southwest portion of the site, with the additional 232 acres remaining natural.

Construction is underway following this week’s groundbreaking and a tenant for one full building has already been secured. NorthPoint hopes to finish the full buildout within four years.

As part of the project, NorthPoint Development will also complete roadway improvements on nearby streets including the intersections of Wilbur Avenue and Bridgehead Road and Bridgehead Road and Neroly Road, as well as alterations on Main Street at Empire Avenue and on Big Break Road at Main Street.

“We are thrilled to be starting construction this month on the Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley,” said Jed Momot, NorthPoint Development’s Chief Strategy Officer. “We believe the central location of Oakley being able to reach the population within the Bay Area and Northern California as well as the surplus of qualified labor will attract logistics, manufacturing, and e‐commerce businesses to locate within the park.

Momot went on to say that two buildings have planned construction starting this month, with the three other buildings to follow. He added that the project offers many unique characteristics such as rail service situated on the BNSF line and direct access onto Hwy 160 to Hwy 4.

Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick said that this new development will create a vital, long awaited economic hub in Oakley.

“Since Oakley’s incorporation as a city 20 years ago, this property has been considered a key to job growth and a potential hub of industry,” said Mayor Romick. “To see this project come to fruition is so gratifying and exciting for the entire Oakley community.”



CC Logistics Center plan & area map





Contra Costa Logistics Ctr ground breaking 01-28-20

