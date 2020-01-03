Man sitting on railroad tracks along Antioch waterfront survives being struck by train Friday night

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Officers a man was struck by an Amtrak train on the tracks near F Street along the Antioch waterfront about 7:00 pm, Friday night. He survived and was being transported to the hospital with only a broken bone.

According to witnesses the man was sitting on the tracks at the time he was hit. The railroad police will handle the investigation.



Amtrak train & police cars

