Man sitting on railroad tracks along Antioch waterfront survives being struck by train Friday night

An Amtrak train was stopped on the tracks in downtown Antioch after striking a man sitting on the tracks near F Street. Photos by Allen Payton.

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Officers a man was struck by an Amtrak train on the tracks near F Street along the Antioch waterfront about 7:00 pm, Friday night. He survived and was being transported to the hospital with only a broken bone.

According to witnesses the man was sitting on the tracks at the time he was hit. The railroad police will handle the investigation.

