Human Trafficking Awareness event at East Family Justice Center Friday

Please join the East Family Justice Center for a Red Sand Project and panel discussion on Human Trafficking.

January 24, 2020

12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

3501 Lone Tree Way, STE 4, Antioch

The Family Justice Center in collaboration with Antioch Councilwoman Monica Wilson, Contra Costa District Attorney Office, Contra Costa Human Trafficking Coalition, Love Never Fails, Community Violence Solutions, and Employment and Human Services Department will host a human trafficking event including a Red Sand Project and panel discussion.

Please contact Brenda Solorio at Brenda@cocofamilyjustice.org

The event is free and registration is on EventBrite.

 

