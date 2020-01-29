Following high speed police chase in Antioch Tuesday, three suspects arrested for burglary

A fourth suspect remains at large, victim of gun brandishing uncooperative A fourth suspect remains at large, victim of gun brandishing uncooperative

By Allen Payton

Three men were arrested for burglary following a high-speed chase with police in southeast Antioch, Tuesday afternoon. A fourth suspect remains at large as of Wednesday morning.

According to Antioch Police Corporal Brian Rose, “the incident started around 3:00 p.m. in the newer part of Antioch, on Bent Tree Way. There were three males arrested, two are 22 years old and one is 20 years old.”

“Earlier in the day on Wednesday, we received multiple calls of prowlers, in the newer parts of the city, the first was two black males in hoodies went into the back yard. No vehicle was seen,” Rose said, reading from the incident report.

“In the second a masked person came into a backyard where a female victim was and fled upon finding the resident at the house. There was a language barrier with that resident and the only information that she was able to provide was that the person fled in a white, four-door vehicle.

While the second case was being investigated, we received a call of someone brandishing a weapon on Bent Tree Way, with four black males in a white Durango pointing a gun at someone before fleeing. We obtained the license plate on the white Durango and that vehicle was wanted for a felony vehicle burglary that occurred in Santa Clara County. That vehicle was apparently used as a getaway vehicle in an auto burglary.

As officers were contacting the victim, they located the vehicle on Country Hills Drive. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle fled at speeds of 70 to 80 MPH, northbound on Hillcrest Avenue. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, briefly in the area of Hillcrest and Highway 4. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was found in the area of Blue Bell Circle and Larkspur Drive.

Three people were located and detained. A lengthy search was conducted for a fourth, outstanding suspect but that person was not located. Discarded clothing was located along the flight path of these three individuals. No gun was ever found. The person who was the victim of the weapon being brandished at them was uncooperative, so we weren’t able to corroborate that any further.”

An Antioch resident who lives off Hillcrest Avenue in that area of the city reported a helicopter flying overhead during the same time. But whether or not a helicopter was used in the search for the suspects could not be confirmed before publication of this report. That information will be provided, later.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Antioch Police at (925) 779-6900. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Thank you to the Antioch resident who informed the Herald of this incident, giving us the opportunity to gather the details and provide them to our readers.



