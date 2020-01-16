“Farewell to Mondo” concert at Campos Family Vineyards, Friday night

Mondo Live Music has become a huge part of our Campos Family Vineyards Family and he definitely will be missed! Join us on January 17th as we give Mondo Mariscal a Campos Family Vineyards Farewell.

Get tickets here: Farewell to MONDO – Wine Down Friday

A portion of ticket sales proceeds will be donated to Mondo to bless his family in the move. Campos Family Vineyards is located at 3501 Byer Road in Byron, CA. For more information visit www.camposfamilyvineyards.com or call (925) 308-7963.



