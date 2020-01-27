Eugene Huff selected as CC Community College District interim chancellor

By Timothy Leong, Public Information Officer, CCCC College District

The Contra Costa Community College District (District) Governing Board (Board) has selected Eugene Huff as interim chancellor. Huff’s contract begins January 23, 2020, with an end date of December 31, 2020, or until a permanent chancellor is selected.

Huff began his service with the District in 2001 in human resources. He was promoted to Vice Chancellor of Human Resources in 2004 and has been the District’s chief negotiator since that time. He was promoted to his current position of Executive Vice Chancellor, Administrative Services in 2013. In that position, Huff has overseen fiscal services, human resources, information technology, police services and risk management areas.

Before coming to the District, Huff spent over a decade in the private sector in human resources and operations management roles, and led the start-up of the human resources function for a non-profit organization. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology and his master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Purdue University.

“The Governing Board is excited and grateful that Gene has agreed to serve as our Interim Chancellor,” said Board President Rebecca Barrett. “His many years of steady administrative leadership in the District has prepared him for this opportunity, and we are confident the District will be in good hands until a permanent chancellor is on board.”

The District continues its national search for a permanent chancellor and is assisted by the Collaborative Brain Trust (CBT) and Dr. Brice Harris, a longtime California community college educator and Chancellor Emeritus of the California Community Colleges. Huff will not be a candidate for permanent chancellor. The goal will be to complete the search process and announce the new chancellor in April 2020, with a start date of June 1-July 1, 2020.

Prior to joining the District, Mr. Huff worked at Whirlpool Corporation for 11 years in operations and human resources. Mr. Huff is married and has one grown daughter and one granddaughter. He enjoys diving, gardening and travel.

The Contra Costa Community College District (CCCCD) is one of the largest multi-college community college districts in California. The CCCCD serves a population of 1,019,640 people, and its boundaries encompass all but 48 of the 734-square-mile land area of Contra Costa County. The District is home to Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, as well as educational centers in Brentwood and San Ramon. The District headquarters is located in downtown Martinez.



