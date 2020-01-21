Contra Costa Television to broadcast local election forums January 21 through March 3

Contra Costa County voters can watch local “Election Preview” forums on CCTV and the Contra Costa Television YouTube Channel beginning Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. through Election Day. This programming offers Contra Costa voters a chance to be informed on candidates and issues before casting their ballots.

Bob Butler, KCBS reporter, is the moderator for the Measure J, State Assembly District 14 and County Supervisorial District 5 forums.

KTVU’s Claudine Wong will serve as moderator for races including State Assembly Districts 15 and 16, State Senate District 7, and County Supervisorial District 3.

The broadcasts will air on Contra Costa Television (CCTV), Comcast Channel 27, Astound Channel 32, and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. They will also live stream on the County website at www.contracosta.ca.gov. Contra Costa County Elections Division partners with the County’s Office of Communications & Media and Contra Costa Television (CCTV), the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley, and the League of Women Voters of West Contra Costa.

More information about “Election Preview” is available on the Elections Division website at www.cocovote.us/Election-Preview and the County’s website at www.contracosta.ca.gov/7097.



