Antioch’s “Birdman” named for flipping off people dies at age 29
By Luke Johnson
One of the most legendary figures in Antioch has died.
Kenny Booker, 29, better known as the “Antioch Flip Off Guy” or “Birdman” passed away Saturday from congestive heart failure, the family confirms.
Booker became a local legend for saluting people with his middle finger in Antioch and parts of Pittsburg.
“He was a loving kid,” said his father, Kenneth Booker Sr. “Never hurt no one. He just did that thing with his finger, but that was his way of saying, ‘Hi.’”
Kenny Booker was dealing with borderline bipolar and schizophrenia disorders, his father said.
Although he was notorious, Kenny Booker was “well liked.” After his death was reported to the public Monday, his father said many people came to his house to give their condolences.
The Contra Costa Coroner and Pittsburg Police Department also confirmed his death. Pittsburg PD said Kenny Booker was dealing with ongoing health problems for the past few years. His father said he thinks it was caused by his son’s recent weight gain.
Kenny Booker was described by many to be a “gentle giant.”
“He was smarter than people thought he was,” said Marcus Malu, a close family friend. “I had full conversations with him. He loved to talk smack. He was also a big Niner fan.”
I always gave him a thumbs up and once he waved back
He was disrespectful to say the least. He once flipped me off after I waved to him and he stood in the way of my vehicle and wouldn’t move until I got out and confronted him. He cussed me out and continued to flip me off as he walked away after being confronted by me, it’s sad everybody praises this guy for being a nuisance. According to APD he has a criminal history, yet he’s a saint, only in Antioch such rubbish exists, pathetic, but my condolences go to the family, nobody deserves to depart at an early age.
You could’ve kept that to yourself! #RIPBirdman
Have you ever heard of that old saying if you have nothing nice to say then don’t say anything at all? That especially applies to people who have died. Do you think his family appreciates your comment? Do you think you have brought them comfort in their time of need? Have you made mistakes in your life? It was obvious that he had issues but to speak unkindly in a time like this is cruel and unnecessary.
Get over it cupcake. He had mental health issues. He was harmless and his death at such a young age doesn’t need your hatred. Mental health issues does not make him a nuisance. You’re the nuisance.
I’m sure he could tell good people from ugly people, I can’t say I blame him in that situation lol #FlyHighBirdman
You should’ve left that comment to yourself! Smh! Start off talking down on him then send your condolences to the family smh everyone knew Kenny had a mental issue but didn’t mean no harm to no one