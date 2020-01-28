Antioch woman in stolen car apprehended by Pittsburg Police K9 after ramming two Antioch Police cars

By Pittsburg Police Department

On Friday, Jan. 24, 2019, Pittsburg Police K9 Zed and Officer Montalvo responded to assist the Antioch Police Department with stopping an occupied stolen vehicle. When they arrived, the female driver attempted to get away by ramming two Antioch patrol vehicles. Officers managed to pin the vehicle and open the driver door.

Due to the female refusing to comply, K9 Zed was deployed and apprehended the suspect, keeping officers safe from any injury.

All Pittsburg and Antioch Police officers were safe and not injured during this incident.



