By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Sgt. Gary Lowther in response to a call to the department’s media line about a reported shooting Friday night, “We did have a shooting take place in the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way. We can’t confirm whether either on or nearby the Deer Valley High School campus.”

“It happened about 8:44 p.m. and it’s still under investigation,” he continued. “It is my understanding that there was a basketball game going on at Deer Valley High School.”

“A press release will be sent out either later tonight or in the morning,” Lowther added.

12:42 AM UPDATE: According to Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau) in an early Saturday morning news release, “On January 31, 2020 at about 8:44 PM, Antioch Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the north parking lot of Deer Valley High School for shots being fired in the parking lot. A16-year-old male was located in the parking lot suffering from three gunshot wounds. The male was transported by ground to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. It was determined the victim is a current student at Deer Valley High School.

At the time of the shooting there was a basketball game between Deer Valley and Antioch High Schools just letting out from the Deer Valley High School gym. A large group of juveniles started fighting in the parking lot when the shots were fired.

The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau responded and took over this investigation. This investigation is in its infancy and a suspect has not been identified.”

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Any further updates will come from the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Smith at 925-779-6876, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



