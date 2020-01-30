Antioch Police arrest female suspect in 2005 shooting murder

By Antioch Police Department

On March 27, 2005, at around 11:37 PM, 17-year-old Edgar Martinez was in bed sleeping in the 300 block of W. 20th Street, when two subjects fired multiple rounds into Martinez’s apartment. Martinez was struck in the chest and died at the scene from his injuries. The murder was the result of an argument in the 300 block of W 20th Street between 39-year-old Candice Carter and a group of men she believed to be rival gang members. After the argument, Carter and two other men returned to area and fired the fatal shots into Martinez’s apartment. It was determined that Martinez played no part in the initial argument with Carter.

On January 30, 2020, at about 4:00 PM, the Antioch Police Department and Pittsburg Police Department served a high-risk arrest warrant in the City of Pittsburg and took Carter into custody for this murder.

The Antioch Police Department credits advancements in technology and help from the community in solving this 15-year old murder. We expect to make more arrests related to this case in the near future.



Candice Carter

