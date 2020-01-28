Antioch man arrested after fleeing from Deputy Sheriffs on chase into Pittsburg Friday

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

On Friday, January 24, 2020, at about 11 PM, Deputy Sheriffs from the specialized patrol unit J-Team conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a driver in Antioch. As Deputies approached the car, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed leading the Deputies on a pursuit.

The suspect fled through Antioch, Pittsburg and on Highway 4. The Deputies terminated the pursuit once Sheriff’s Office STARR 1 helicopter was overhead. STARR 1 tracked the suspect to Rock Island drive in Antioch, where he stopped and exited the vehicle.

STARR 1 directed ground units to that location. Deputies arrested the driver. He is identified as 29-year-old Denzal Ashford-Greene of Antioch. He had multiple felony warrants for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and probation violation.

Ashford-Green was later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include felony evading, unlawful possession of tear gas, probation violation and the outstanding warrants. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

STARR 1 video of this pursuit is posted on YouTube, here.



Screenshot of Sheriff car chase 01-24-20

