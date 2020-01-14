The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday on January 20, 2020, marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The City of Antioch has three community service projects planned for MLK Day that will appeal to all ages and abilities. Individuals, families, friends and community organizations are encouraged to participate. Everyone can get involved and honor Dr. King by building a stronger community for all.

Residents do not need to register in advance – just show up ready to contribute! You can bring work gloves; other tools will be provided. Antioch’s Day of Service is from 9:00am to 12:00noon on Monday, January 20, 2020. There are three options for volunteering.

Litter Pick-Up (family & small child friendly)

Prewett Community Park

4703 Lone Tree Way

Check in at the Water Park

Picnic, Playground & Park Improvements

Antioch Community Park

James Donlon Blvd.

Check in at the Jensen Picnic Grove

Landscape Improvements (planting)

Nick Rodriguez Community Center

3rd & F Streets

Check in at the Parking Lot

For more information about Antioch’s day of service and parks and recreation programs call the Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.



