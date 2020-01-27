By Allen Payton

In an effort to combat the homeless crisis in Antioch, Mayor Sean Wright called a special meeting of the city council for tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 28 to get approval to pursue Governor Newsom’s homeless trailer program.

City staff recommends that the City Council authorize the City Manager to apply for Governor Newsom’s Homeless Trailer Program.

Earlier this month, Newsom directed his staff to use 100 trailers from the state fleet, that can be used as temporary housing for homeless residents. He revealed the trailers in East Oakland during a “statewide homelessness tour”, earlier this month, according to news reports. They are part of a broader plan that includes mobile health and social services clinics – to be deployed across the state to communities in need, and makes available state crisis response teams to assist local communities in utilizing state resources to aid in local efforts.

The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m., prior to the council’s regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. in the Antioch Community Center at Prewett Park located at 4703 Lone Tree Way.



Newsom homeless trailers

