Antioch Council to consider changing how the mayor pro tem will be chosen

By Allen Payton

At their meeting on Tuesday night, Dec. 14 the Antioch City Council will discuss and consider how they will choose the next mayor pro tem following next year’s elections. Until now the top vote getter in the council elections was then voted by the council members to be the mayor pro tem for the following two years. But, this year since the council members will no longer run citywide but be elected by district, the council needs to change the way the position is filled. Mayor Pro Tem ACC011420 Agenda Item #10

The mayor pro tem acts in place of the mayor during his or her absence with the full power and authority of the mayor.

One option is to fill the position on a rotation basis, as is done in other cities, which give the position the title of either mayor pro tem or vice mayor.

