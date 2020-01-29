Antioch Code Enforcement gives annual report of extensive efforts to clean up city

212 homeless encampments cleaned up among the citywide actions

By Allen Payton

During the Antioch City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 28, Code Enforcement Manager Curt Michael presented an update on his divisions’ efforts to clean up the city.

He shared the definition of Code Enforcement is, “Code Enforcement is the prevention, detection, investigation and enforcement of violations of statutes or ordinances regulating public health, safety, and welfare, public works, business activities and consumer protection, building standards, land-use, or municipal affairs.”

In 2019, Michael and his staff had over 3,000 code enforcement complaints and about 12% of them were issued citations. During the year, they:

Cleaned up 6,251 cubic yards of illegally dumped debris removed from city sidewalks and streets. One 40’ x 20’ pool holds 30 trailer loads of debris (150 cubic yards). The Abatement Team removed junk/rubbish from city property capable of filling 42 pools.

Abated graffiti from public property at 733 locations.

Abated 1,500 abandoned shopping carts on public property.

Cleared 212 homeless encampments.

In addition, 2019, the Code Enforcement Division began participating in the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) program operated by the State of California’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (Cal Recycle). During the year, Code Enforcement reported 748 mattresses collected to MRC/CalRecycle, resulting in $11,220 back to the city in reimbursements. For information on recycling your mattress, visit: www.mattressrecyclingcouncil.org

Finally, last year, the Code Enforcement Division tested a new program to assist residents with debris removal. The City of Antioch and Republic Services partnered together to host cleanup events, providing residents a no-cost way to legally dispose of unwanted items. During the pilot period, nine cleanup events were held in various neighborhoods resulting in 400 tons of debris removed from private properties.

The Code Enforcement Division’s plans for 2020 include:

Increase staffing to 7 full time Code Enforcement Officers

Increase staffing to 2 full time Code Enforcement Technicians

Expand Neighborhood Cleanup program to 28 events, and

Continue providing high standard of service.

To make a code violation complaint, call (925) 779-7042, email codeenforcementcomplaints@ci.antioch.ca.us or use the See,Click,Fix smartphone application.



