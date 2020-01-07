«
Antioch adds another police officer to the force

Officer Matthew Contreras takes his oath of office in the Antioch Police Facility’s Community Room Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Photo by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

We would like to welcome the newest member of our APD family, Matthew Contreras. Matthew is a Lateral Officer who comes to us from San Joaquin County. He was sworn in on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Matthew was born and raised in Stockton, California. After graduating high school, Matthew joined the U.S. Army and deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait. Matthew is active in the California Army National guard and has 17 years of total time in service in the National Guard, Reserves and Active Army. Matthew is currently in the master’s program at Colorado Technical University. Matthew attended the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Academy. Matthew worked at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department for three years before coming to work for the City of Antioch.

Matthew has been married to Erika for 10 years and they have three children together. Nathan who is 7, Sophia is 2 and Erik is 8 months. In his free time, Matthew enjoys playing soccer and spending time with his family.

Fun Fact: Matthew has been collecting shoes since the 9th grade and has a collection of about 250-300 pairs of shoes.

Welcome Matthew!

