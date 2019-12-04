Woman from Antioch, man from Concord arrested in Brentwood for grand theft, illegal gun, other charges

By Brentwood Police

Two thieves were arrested and a gun was taken off of the street this weekend, when officers responded to a business for a theft in-progress. Officers located Samantha Upchurch (37-year-old Antioch resident) and Brian Tolen (42-year-old Concord resident) after they had left Michaels with stolen items, walking in separate directions in the shopping center.

During the investigation, officers located a gun with a scratched off serial number, burglary tools, pepper spray and equipment used to retrieve credit card information. Officers also confirmed that Tolen was on parole for burglary. Fortunately, the gun was not used in the commission of this crime and no one was hurt.

Upchurch and Tolen were arrested without incident, transported to county jail and booked on numerous charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft, unlawful possession of pepper spray and possession of burglary tools.



Share this: