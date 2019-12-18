«
Walk Thru Bethlehem at Antioch Wesleyan Church Dec. 21 & 22

Antioch Wesleyan Church invites you to this lively, 20-minute interactive biblical era drama and marketplace with crafts food and music. Travel back in time led by shepherds in search of the newborn Messiah. If you haven’t ever seen it, this is the year! All are welcome. Invite your friends and family to this Christmas tradition. Drop in anytime between 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22 at 2800 Sunset Lane, Antioch.

