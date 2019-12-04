Victim, suspect identified in Antioch murder, last Wednesday

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On December 4, 2019 at 11:40 PM, APD dispatch received several calls about shots being fired in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way and a male down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived on scene and found a 35-Year-Old male on the sidewalk suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau responded and took over the investigation. (See related article)

On Wed., Dec. 11, the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in this shooting murder as 35-year-old Joseph Garrison.

Antioch Police Department Detectives were able to identify 45-Year-Old Vernon Louisville as a suspect in case within a few hours of the shooting. On December 5, 2019, Antioch Police Department detectives tracked Vernon Louisville to a residence in the 600 block of Daniels Street in Vallejo California. During surveillance, Louisville was seen getting into a vehicle and when Antioch Police Department detectives and patrol officers attempted to contact Louisville a short vehicle pursuit ensued. Louisville intentionally rammed a police vehicle in his attempt to escape. Louisville attempted to flee on foot at the end of the pursuit and was apprehended by Antioch Officer Amiri and his police K-9 Purcy.

On December 9, 2019, this case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and Louisville was charged with Garrison’s murder along with a firearms enhancement.

On December 11, 2019, the Antioch Police Department and Pittsburg Police Department SWAT teams successfully conducted two high-risk search warrants for evidence related to this case. The Antioch SWAT team conducted a search at a residence in the 2900 block of Honeynut Street in Antioch. The Pittsburg SWAT team conducted a search at a residence in the 400 block of 12th Street in Pittsburg.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brogdon at 925-779-6895, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



