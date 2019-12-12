Unhappy hit-and-run haircut mom charged with attempted murder, child endangerment, more

Bail set at $1.3 million

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On December 12, 2019, the case of the Brentwood woman driving her car into a barbershop owner on Dec. 4 was reviewed by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Ruby Delgadillo was charged with attempted murder with a great bodily injury enhancement, felony hit and run and child endangerment. Delgadillo’s bail was set at $1.3 million dollars and she is currently in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail. (See related articles, here and here).

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tom Smith at (925) 779-6876, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



