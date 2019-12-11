Suspect wanted for ramming car into Antioch barber shop owner turns herself in

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations)

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Ruby Delgadillo, the suspect in the felony hit-and-run of an Antioch barber shop owner on Dec. 4, turned herself in with an attorney to Detective Tom Smith. Delgadillo, a Brentwood resident, refused to provide a statement and was booked into the County Jail in Martinez.

The case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office tomorrow Dec. 12. (See related article).

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tom Smith at 925-779-6876, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Ruby Delgadillo

