Suspect in May shooting murder in Antioch park arrested Wednesday

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police, Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On December 18, 2019, a 23-year-old male was taken into custody regarding the shooting murder of one man and injuring another on May 21, 2019. (See related article) The Antioch Police Investigations Bureau has been diligently working on this case which lead to the arrest of the suspect. It was determined that the suspect and victims met at Memorial Park, at 1 Spartan Way at Putnam Street in Antioch, to conduct an illegal gun transaction. During the gun deal a shooting occurred, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Donovan Heard and injuring an 18-year-old male. The suspect was interviewed and later booked into the County Jail in Martinez regarding this case.

The Antioch Police Department is not releasing the names of the suspect or the injured male at this time.

This information is made available by the Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



