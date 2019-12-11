By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On December 11, 2019, 26-year-old Demario Brown came to the Antioch Police Department after he learned of the SWAT operations that were conducted regarding the case of the shooting murder in Antioch on Wednesday, December 4. Brown was arrested on a probable cause warrant for this murder and later booked into the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez. (See related article)

On December 12, 2019, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Brown with Garrison’s murder along with a firearms enhancement.

Louisville and Brown are both being held in the Contra Costa County Jail and both have a bail set at two million dollars.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brogdon at 925-779-6895, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



