Santa has a mailbox in Antioch!

Boys and girls are invited to write a personal letter to Santa this year. A special mailbox at the Antioch Community Center accepts letters for Santa directly! Parents and grandparents can bring letters to the Communtiy Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way until December 16, 2019. The Antioch Council of Teens helps Santa get his letters personally, and Santa will respond directly to each child.

All letters should include the child’s full name and the address where Santa can send his response. This year is the fourth year Santa has dropped off a mailbox in Antioch, which gives young children a unique holiday experience including happy smiles when they receive their very own letter in the mail.

For more information about this free community program call the Antioch Recreation Department, 925-776-3050.



Letters to Santa Flyer 2019

