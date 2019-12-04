Oakland man shot, killed in Antioch Wednesday night, police seek suspect

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit, Investigations Bureau

On December 4, 2019 at 11:40 PM, APD dispatch received several calls about shots being fired in 2100 block of Peppertree Way and a male down on the sidewalk. Officers arrived on scene and found a 35-year-old male Oakland resident on the sidewalk suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau responded and took over the investigation. Detectives are at the beginning stages of this investigation and there is/are no suspect(s) in custody at this time. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brogdon at (925) 779-6895, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



