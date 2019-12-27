Rookie Shan “Lucky” Jiang set to make California debut at Chase Center, Oakland Arena, and SAP Center at San Jose

The Harlem Globetrotters newest rookie Shan “Lucky” Jiang will make his California debut when he joins his new teammates during their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour in the Bay Area for seven games from Jan. 11-20.

Jiang and the world famous team will play the new Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena) on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

Lucky Jiang, a 5-11 ball handling sensation from Beijing, China, is the first Chinese player ever to suit up as a Globetrotter in the team’s 94-year history. Jiang first saw the Globetrotters perform live in 2014, during one of the team’s tours of China, and says he was so “awed” by the performance that he made sure he attended a Globetrotters game every time the team toured China from that point on.

Jiang recently joined teammates Zeus McClurkin and Scooter Christensen to trade tricks with Golden State Warriors rookie Eric Paschall (video is available HERE, courtesy Harlem Globetrotters).

Jiang, McClurkin, and Christensen will spread goodwill in the Bay Area from Jan. 8-10, prior to the games. To request media availability with the Globetrotters, email Eric Nemeth at nemeth@harlemglobetrotters.com.

“Some people said that because I am Chinese, the chance to become a Harlem Globetrotter was always remote, maybe only 1% chance,” said Lucky. “But I was happy with that, because that meant there was always a 1% chance. I always worked hard, and I believe in miracles.”

Tickets for all Bay Area games are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.

On the new tour, Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game. Plus, many markets will feature a glow in the dark performance.

The “Pushing the Limits” World Tour will up the ante and create even bigger moments and memories for Globetrotter fans. The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America.

New to this year’s tour, and never been done before, include:

Holders of 21 current world records, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game on tour this year, hoping to add to their list of impressive accolades and innovations.

In many markets, the Globetrotters will also perform their legendary pre-game “Magic Circle” ball handling warmups in the dark, using a glow in the dark Baden basketball to provide the illumination.

The Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.

As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010. The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 93 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The Ambassadors of Goodwill are sponsored by Baden Sports, the Official Basketball, Champion, the Official Uniform & Apparel provider, Tum-e Yummies, the Official Fruit Flavored Drink, Carnival Cruise Line, Inc., Heelys, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.



