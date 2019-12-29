«
Enjoy the Christmas lights of Antioch this week

4754 Sterling Hill Drive above and two below. Photos by Nick Howe.

Top of the hill on Hillcrest at the end of Via Dora Drive. Santa replied, “what’s up?”

Kodiak Street above and two below.

Colonial Court – aka the Disney House.

Camby Road.

Street unknown. If you know please let us know.

212 Matsqui Road. Photo: City of Antioch.

612 Bluerock Drive. Photo: City of Antioch.

29 West 16th Street. Photo: City of Antioch.

