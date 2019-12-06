The Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch will hold their 43rd Annual Holiday Run & Walk for Health fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Contra Loma Regional Park. Following is the schedule for the various races and age categories.

Registration Begins at 7:30 a.m.

1 Mile Run/Walk 9 a.m.

Ages: 6 & under, 7-9, 10-12. All ages are welcome. For those over the age of 12 entry is for fitness and fun. Ribbons will be awarded to all participants.

10K Run 9:30 a.m.

Ages: 13 & under; 14-18; 19-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; 70+

3 Mile Run/Walk 9:35 a.m.

Ages: 9 & under; 10-12; 13-15; 16-18; 19-24; 25-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69, 70+

Kids Dashes with Santa 10:15 a.m.

Ages: 3 & under (20 yds.); 4-5 (40 yds.); 6-7 (60 yds.)

For more information and to register online visit www.holidayrunandwalk.org.



Share this:



KIWANIS-HOLIDAY-RUN

