Contra Costa Community College District announces search for new chancellor

By Timothy Leong, Director of Communications and Community Relations, CCCCD

The Governing Board (Board) has officially begun the search for the next chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District (District) following the retirement announcement of Dr. Fred Wood. The Board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong pool of outstanding candidates for this opportunity.

Assisting the District in the chancellor search is Collaborative Brain Trust and Dr. Brice Harris, a longtime California community college educator and Chancellor Emeritus of the California Community Colleges. The goal will be to complete the search process and announce the new chancellor in April 2020, with a start date of June 1-July 1, 2020.

For more details about this search, contact Dr. Brice Harris at harrisbrice@att.net or cell phone at 916-715-7272. Progress reports and updates will be posted on the District website at www.4cd.edu.

About the College District

The Contra Costa Community College District (CCCCD) is one of the largest multi-college community college districts in California. The CCCCD serves a population of 1,019,640 people, and its boundaries encompass all but 48 of the 734-square-mile land area of Contra Costa County. The District is home to Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, as well as educational centers in Brentwood and San Ramon. Each college is individually accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. The District headquarters is located in downtown Martinez.



