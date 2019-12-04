Brentwood woman wanted by police for running car into Antioch barber shop owner

Unhappy with son’s haircut

By Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Antioch Police Field Services

On December 4, 2019 at approximately 3:45 PM, the Antioch Police Department began receiving calls reporting a vehicle collision at Delta Barber Shop at 1631 A Street. It was reported that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and continued through the glass storefront. APD Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, 63-year-old Antioch resident Brian Martin, the owner. Martin was suffering from major injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

After interviewing the victim and several witnesses on scene, officers were able to determine this was an intentional act. Based on the victim and witness accounts, this incident started as an argument over a haircut the victim provided to the responsible’s child.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by Heidi Martin, to help Brian, “the woman became agitated and began using vulgarity. Brian asked her to leave. She violently kicked at the glass door several times before exiting the shop and continuing her rant. A few minutes later, Brian went outside to snap a picture of her license plate due to her behavior.”

As the argument continued, the responsible got into her vehicle and intentionally drove at the victim, hitting him and pushing him through the glass storefront. The responsible fled the scene with her son, in their vehicle, and have not been located.

The responsible in this case was positively identified as 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo of Brentwood. The vehicle used in the assault was a 2006 Toyota Prius, blue, with California license plate 8LHB387.

Anyone with information on this case or on the whereabouts of Delgadillo is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

On his Facebook page, Brian posted the following message Wednesday night, “From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU all for your kind words, prayers and well wishes.” Then earlier, today he posted, “Out of surgery and all went well.” Finally, Thursday evening, Heidi posted, “Please please let Brian rest. He feels obligated to respond out of politeness but he needs to rest and sleep. He is out of surgery and out of recovery and in really good spirits. But he’s only had 15 minutes of sleep and they really want him to rest. Thank you.”

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Ruby Delgadillo & barber Brian Martin

