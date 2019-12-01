«

Antioch Police arrest Oakley man with assault-style weapon, tactical vest, meth Friday

Gun, vest, drugs and more confiscated from Oakley man by the Antioch Police on 11/29/19. Photo by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

On Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 Officer Smith and his K9 partner Kona noticed a suspicious person lurking around some parked cars. The subject was seen getting into a vehicle and driving away. Officer Smith conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. Upon contacting the 35-year-old male driver from Oakley, Officer Smith found in plain view a tactical vest and could smell burning marijuana coming from the car.

During Officer Smith’s investigation he located an assault weapon inside the vehicle. K9 Kona then used her skills and located 56 grams of methamphetamines hidden in a secret compartment inside the vehicle. The driver, who is a convicted felon and on felony probation, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Great job Officer Smith and K9 Kona.

the attachments to this post:


gun, vest, drugs APD 11-29-19


