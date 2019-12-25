Antioch man dies in single car accident Christmas Eve

By Corporal Jason Vanderpool #3626, Antioch Police Field Services

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at approximately 5:25 pm, the Antioch Police Department received calls regarding a traffic collision near the Hillcrest Avenue and Golden Bear Drive intersection. Citizens reported witnessing a vehicle collide into a tree. They located a sole male occupant inside the vehicle, suffering from critical injuries.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was weaving through traffic and travelling at an extremely high rate of speed prior to the collision. According to video journalist Art Ray who spoke with witnesses at the scene, the driver was African American and his car began to fishtail before he lost control and struck the tree. The 36-year-old male driver from Antioch, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical professionals.

The Antioch Police depart Antioch traffic division was called out and took over the investigation.

The southbound side of Hillcrest Avenue was closed for several hours as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. Or contact Traffic Officer R. Solari at (925) 779-6900 ext.82372.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



