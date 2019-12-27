«
Antioch Animal Services offers $19 adoptions through Dec. 31

Antioch Friends of Animal Services is pleased to be offering Reduced Adoption Fees at Antioch Animal Services through the end of 2019 to help our furry friends find loving homes.

All dog and cat adoption fees are reduced to $19*, which includes spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate shots to qualified homes.

The shelter is open Tues- Sat 10am to 5pm (10am to 2pm on Friday), 300 L Street in Antioch.

*Antioch Residents must purchase a one year dog license, in addition to adoption fee, at time of adoption.

