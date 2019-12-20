Celebrating Antioch’s Citizens, Businesses for the Year, Non-Profit and Youth of the Year

At 6 pm on Friday March 13, 2020 the Antioch Chamber of Commerce will host our annual awards Gala. The Chamber is pleased to open nominations for 2019 in the following categories:

– Youth of the Year

– Non-profit of the Year

– Citizen of the Year – Most Impact

– Citizen of the Year – Lifetime Achievement

– Small Business of the Year

– Large Business of the Year

Nomination forms must be completed and received by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce no later than 5p on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Please return forms to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce office at 101 H St. #4 or by email to frondeskadmin@antiochchamber.com. For additional information please call 925.757.1800

