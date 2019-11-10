«

Veterans Day Weekend: Battle of the Big Bands today at El Campanil Theatre

1940’s Battle of the Big Bands

Glenn Miller vs Benny Goodman

Sunday Nov. 10, 2019  3:00 pm 

Reserved Seating

Orchestra Level (Ground Level): $49

Loge Level (1st Level Upstairs): $49

Opera Level (2nd Level Upstairs): $39

Special Offers: Seniors (62 & Older): $5 off (Any Seat); Veterans: receive a Seat Free – Show ID at Door (925) 757-9500); Student: $25 – Show ID at Door (Must buy through Box Office) 925-757-9500.

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Historic Downtown Rivertown, Antioch. For more information click here.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Battle of the Big Bands


This entry was posted on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at 1:14 pm and is filed under Arts & Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply