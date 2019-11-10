Veterans Day Weekend: Battle of the Big Bands today at El Campanil Theatre
1940’s Battle of the Big Bands
Glenn Miller vs Benny Goodman
Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 3:00 pm
Reserved Seating
Orchestra Level (Ground Level): $49
Loge Level (1st Level Upstairs): $49
Opera Level (2nd Level Upstairs): $39
Special Offers: Seniors (62 & Older): $5 off (Any Seat); Veterans: receive a Seat Free – Show ID at Door (925) 757-9500); Student: $25 – Show ID at Door (Must buy through Box Office) 925-757-9500.
El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Historic Downtown Rivertown, Antioch. For more information click here.
