Veterans Day Weekend: Battle of the Big Bands today at El Campanil Theatre

1940’s Battle of the Big Bands

Glenn Miller vs Benny Goodman

Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 3:00 pm

Reserved Seating

Orchestra Level (Ground Level): $49

Loge Level (1st Level Upstairs): $49

Opera Level (2nd Level Upstairs): $39

Special Offers: Seniors (62 & Older): $5 off (Any Seat); Veterans: receive a Seat Free – Show ID at Door (925) 757-9500); Student: $25 – Show ID at Door (Must buy through Box Office) 925-757-9500.

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Historic Downtown Rivertown, Antioch. For more information click here.



Battle of the Big Bands

