Two teens shot, one killed in Antioch late Tuesday night

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at approximately 7:10 PM, Antioch police officers were called to the area of Morro Drive and La Jolla Drive on the report of several gunshots in the area. As officers responded, two victims arrived at a local area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old female victim succumbed to her injuries in the emergency room, and a 17-year-old male was treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound.

According to a KRON4 TV News report, “According to police, officers responded to a call reporting shots fired around 7:10 p.m. in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Bellflower Drive.

Around that time, dispatchers received a call from one of the victims who stated they were shot in their car and had driven to Kaiser Hospital on Deer Valley Road.

While officers were en route to the hospital, dispatchers received several more calls reporting shots fired in the area of Point Arena Court and Morro Drive, which is close to a mile away from the first shooting call.

According to police, two men were seen running away from the scene.

Officials said they found evidence indicating there was a shooting near Morro Drive and Point Arena Court.”

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation. At this time, the suspect responsible for this shooting has not been located. Currently, the investigation is still active and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

