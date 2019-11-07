Three Antioch teens arrested for crime spree at Streets of Brentwood

By Brentwood Police

After a three-hour long crime spree at the Streets of Brentwood, three juveniles were arrested after committing a robbery at Smart Tech Ready on Sand Creek Road. The three juveniles (14-15 yr old Antioch residents) stole several items and then struck the store employee before fleeing the store. An alert citizen noticed the trio running through the parking lot and contacted officers, advising of their direction of travel.

Officers apprehended the juveniles, who were found to have stolen items from Smart Ready Tech, Hot Topic, Zumies, Game Stop and the Spirit Halloween Store, totaling more than $1,400.

All three juveniles were transported to Juvenile Hall on numerous charges, including robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and concealing evidence.



Share this: