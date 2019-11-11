Martinez Planning Commissioner announces campaign for District 5 County Supervisor

Will run against Glover who will seek a sixth term.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Sean Trambley (Martinez, CA) formally announced his campaign for Contra Costa County Supervisor in District 5 which includes portions of Antioch north of Highway 4. The district also includes Pittsburg, Bay Point, Martinez, Port Costa, Crockett, Rodeo, Hercules, Pinole and numerous unincorporated communities. Supervisor Federal Glover is the current officeholder and when reached for comment he said he was running for reelection for a sixth term.

“Our communities deserve a Supervisor who will show up and work hard for all of us,” Trambley said. “I believe Contra Costa County, with new, active leadership, can offer better opportunities to those hoping to buy a home, start a small business, and provide for their families.”

He’s a public relations consultant and has worked on issues such as affordable housing and open land preservation. In the past he worked in Washington, D.C. as an intern for Congressman George Miller then as an aid for Congressman Dennis Cardoza. He then worked for an organization known as the Democracy Initiative.

A press release from Trambley’s campaign stated, “As a small business owner and native of Martinez, the County seat of Contra Costa, Sean has watched as stagnant leadership has failed to address the challenges holding back working families and young people. Sean’s extensive experience in government, business, and advocacy has given him the tools and understanding to make smart, creative decisions and ensure the County reaches its fullest potential.”

“For too long, the current district leadership has failed to represent working families and has yet to enact a broader set of initiatives that could give our county a stronger footing. Our county must take the lead on the environment, regional transportation infrastructure, and the local economy. My neighbors can’t even get their representative, or his office, to answer the phone, let alone fight for them. I believe we need someone on the Board who will show up. I believe I offer a strong, new voice for our district,” Trambley continued.

The press release further stated, “Contra Costa County is home to more than 1.1 million people, an economic driver that houses much of the Bay Area’s workforce. Yet, it faces a lack of family and workforce housing, an unbearable commute, long-standing challenges for small businesses, mounting homelessness, and a county government that is often too slow to respond.”

Trambley’s campaign will be focused on tackling these growing challenges in close partnership with small business owners, labor partners, community leaders and the residents of District 5.

Trambley has the support of Martinez Councilmember Noralea Gipner, Martinez School Board Member Jonathan Wright and Martinez Planning Commissioner Jason Martinez. He also has the support of former County Clerk-Recorder Steve Weir, who said, “Sean is a new voice for Contra Costa and I’m excited to support his campaign. He is smart, thoughtful, and dedicated to public service. His background in government, business, and advocacy will be a huge asset to the County.”

More information is available at www.seantrambleyforsupervisor2020.com. Sign up for his newsletter here.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



