Four teenage boys arrested for Antioch carjacking, following chase, crash in Pleasant Hill Sunday afternoon

K-9 helps apprehend driver

By Sergeant Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Police Bureau

On Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 12:40 PM, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Williamson Ranch Park, located at 5000 Lone Tree Way, on the report of a carjacking. The 31-year-old victim reported he was just assaulted by four subjects in the park parking lot as he was exiting his vehicle. The subjects then stole his vehicle and fled the area. The victim suffered minor injuries and declined any medical treatment.

The vehicle was quickly entered into the Stolen Vehicle System as a carjacked vehicle and information about this incident was shared with surrounding law enforcement agencies. A short time later, officers from the Pittsburg Police Department spotted the vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 4. The vehicle exited on Bailey Road and entered a nearby parking lot. Pittsburg Police Department officers attempted to contact the occupants of the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled from the lot. A pursuit was initiated and entered back onto westbound Highway 4. Due to the seriousness of the crime, the pursuit was continued and assistance from other law enforcement agencies was requested.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Pittsburg Police Department in the pursuit as the vehicle entered southbound 242 and then southbound 680. The driver exited southbound 680 at the Monument Boulevard/Gregory Lane offramp in Pleasant Hill. The driver failed to negotiate the exit and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. All four responsibles fled on foot from the vehicle.

Thanks to the immediate assistance and quick coordination between officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Hill Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, all occupants were quickly located and taken into custody without incident. Three of the responsibles attempted to hide in nearby businesses in the adjacent Courtyard Shopping Center. The driver of the vehicle was captured with the assistance of a Contra Costa County Sheriff Office K-9 as he fled along the rear of the shopping center and refused to stop after being given several commands. He suffered only minor injuries from the apprehension. None of the responsibles were injured during the collision. No citizens or officers were injured during this incident. The responsibles were all found to be 15 to 16 years of age.

All four responsibles were identified by the victim, who was brought to the scene. His vehicle suffered major damage as a result of the collision.

Antioch Police Department officers responded and took custody of all four responsibles. All were medically cleared as standard practice due to being involved in the vehicle collision. They were all later booked into the Contra Costa County Juvenile Detention Facility in Martinez on multiple Felony charges.



Share this:



Antioch carjacking 3 Courtyard ctr





Antioch carjacking 2





Antioch carjacking 1

