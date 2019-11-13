«

During traffic stop, Antioch Officer confiscates fully loaded assault style weapon, makes arrest

Officer Barrera and confiscated weapon. Photos by APD.

By Antioch Police

Last week, while working on patrol, Officer Barrera stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations. The vehicle was occupied by 3 subjects, one of which was on parole for manslaughter and had an outstanding warrant. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a fully loaded assault style weapon without a serial number.

Great work by Officer Barrera who turned a traffic violation into the arrest of a wanted subject and took a dangerous weapon off the street.

