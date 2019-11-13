During traffic stop, Antioch Officer confiscates fully loaded assault style weapon, makes arrest

By Antioch Police

Last week, while working on patrol, Officer Barrera stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations. The vehicle was occupied by 3 subjects, one of which was on parole for manslaughter and had an outstanding warrant. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a fully loaded assault style weapon without a serial number.

Great work by Officer Barrera who turned a traffic violation into the arrest of a wanted subject and took a dangerous weapon off the street.



