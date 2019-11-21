Delta Stars Basketball team to play rival OakTown Warriors in Antioch Sunday, Nov. 24
The Antioch-based Contra Costa County Delta Stars basketball team defeated the OakTown Warriors 96-95 on Nov. 2, 2019, with :08 left in regulation on a dramatic tip in. Since then OTW pulled off a shocking victory over the then #1 team in the ABA, the San Francisco City Cats. There are now 153 teams in the ABA nationwide.
The Delta Stars also defeated the Solano Stallions 106-96 last Sunday, during their most recent home game in Antioch, and now have a record of 3-1.
The OakTown Warriors will seek to even the score in this Sunday’s game at the Antioch Community Center in Prewett Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and available at www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/3689712.
