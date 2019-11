nationwide . The Antioch-based Contra Costa County Delta Stars basketball team defeated the OakTown Warriors 96-95 on Nov. 2, 2019, with :08 left in regulation on a dramatic tip in. Since then OTW pulled off a shocking victory over the then #1 team in the ABA , the San Francisco City Cats. There are now 153 teams in the ABA

The Delta Stars also defeated the Solano Stallions 106-96 last Sunday, during their most recent home game in Antioch, and now have a record of 3-1.