Antioch teen, three others arrested for theft of $9,000 in fragrances at Streets of Brentwood store

By Brentwood Police

What might have seemed like a good idea at the time, landed four people behind bars yesterday, after they attempted to steal thousands of dollars in fragrances from Ulta. Imoni Cobbs (19-year-old Antioch resident), Jasmine Williams (24-year-old Stockton resident) and a female juvenile (16-year-old San Leandro resident), entered Ulta, opened up large bags and began placing fragrances in the bags. Ulta staff contacted the females as one fled the store. The two remaining females, Cobbs and the female juvenile, skirted Ulta staff, exiting the store and ditched the bags of fragrances.

While attempting to flee the shopping center on foot, they were apprehended by officers. Williams, who had initially fled the store, was located with the get-away driver, Quenneil Burns (25-year-old Oakland resident) in a nearby neighborhood, when alert residents noticed the duo acting suspicious and contacted dispatch. Officers established a perimeter and conducted a search of the neighborhood, locating Burns and Williams hiding in a backyard. All were arrested without incident.

Over $9,000 in fragrances was recovered. Burns, Cobbs and Williams were transported to county jail and the juvenile was transported to Juvenile Hall, all booked on numerous charges including grand theft, organized retail theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.



