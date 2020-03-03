Antioch School Board places $105 million school facilities improvement bond on March ballot

Will benefit schools and affect properties in former Mello-Roos District

By Allen Payton

At their meeting on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 the Antioch School Board voted 5-0 to place a $105 million bond on the March 3, 2020 ballot to pay for improvements to schools in the former Mello-Roos District. The annual cost is estimated at $60 per $100,000 in valuation. So, owners of a home valued at $500,000 will pay $300 per year. Resolution 2019-20-17 Ordering a School Bond Election in SFID No. 2

The bond measure requires a 55% vote of approval to pass and if passed, will raise an average of $7,000,000 annually for 36 years.

“This makes sense. It just makes sense. As a new homeowner I’m a bit scared by the tax,” said Velma Wilson, who was the only member of the public to speak. “I think it’s really good what Antioch High has done with Measure B. So, to see those bonds doing what they’re doing…and our schools with their upgrades, I think this is really good for our school district. Kids like to go to school with good facilities.”

The board also voted 5-0 to approve a resolution creating the facilities district. AUSD Formation of SFID No. 2

The resolution reads as follows:

“The Antioch Unified School District has formed School Facilities Improvement District #2 in the area of Antioch previously impacted by Mello Roos assessments. The Mello Roos District was dissolved in 2016. The Mello Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982 provided funds for the District to build schools during a period of rapid growth within Antioch Unified School District. The Mello Roos assessment helped pay for the construction Carmen Dragon Elementary, Diablo Vista Elementary, Jack London Elementary, Lone Tree Elementary, MNO Grant Elementary, Black Diamond Middle School, Dallas Ranch Middle School, Orchard Park K-8 School, Deer Valley High School, and Dozier-Libbey Medical High School.

This bond measure placed only before the voters in SFID#2 will provide funds to improve and maintain all of the schools within the former Mello Roos area. The funding will be provided over eight years with priorities set by the school board and monitored by an Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

The Improvements shall consist of projects which: renovate classrooms, update school safety and security systems, improve technology, energy efficiency, upgrade science labs, modernize schools, and repair and replace roofs, and to qualify for state matching funds.

To meet all identified school facility needs, the District may complete projects using a combination of funding sources. These sources may include joint-use funds, contributions, developer fees, state and federal funds and any other available funds.

The specific projects authorized to be financed with bond proceeds are as follows. The projects are authorized to be financed at all current and future sites within SFID#2.

Update aging classrooms and District facilities to support high quality instruction.

Upgrade electrical, communications, safety and security systems.

Replace heating ventilation and air conditioning units as needed.

Upgrade plumbing and renovate restrooms.

Repair/Replace roofing systems.

Repair and replace damaged and uneven paving and concrete.

Improve accessibility to sites, classrooms and upgrade playgrounds (ADA).

Repair and replace floors

Test foundations for seismic standards and upgrade as needed.

Renovate, modernize and/or remodel kitchen, food service and multipurpose spaces.

Update and improve athletic fields and facilities.

Make the necessary changes to improve drainage systems.

Update technology infrastructure and computer equipment (paid for within its useful life).

Replace old classroom desks, chairs and other necessary furniture.

Remodel, replace and refurbish classroom interiors.

Replace all exterior walkway damaged canopies.

Add exterior lighting to improve campus safety.

Reconfigure parking areas to improve traffic flow and student safety.

Remove or replace aging portable buildings and classrooms with permanent construction.

Install dual pane windows to improve ventilation.

Replace underground infrastructure.

Install or repair playground equipment and play surfaces and structures.

Acquire and/or upgrade fencing to improve school safety.

Other Projects

Remove hazardous materials, such as asbestos, lead, etc., where necessary.

Address unforeseen conditions revealed by construction/modernization (such as plumbing or gas line breaks, dry rot, seismic, structural, etc.).

Other improvements required to comply with existing building codes, including the Field Act, and access requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Necessary site preparation/restoration in connection with new construction, renovation or remodeling, or installation or removal of re-locatable classrooms, including removing, replacing, or installing irrigation, utility lines (such as gas lines, water lines, electrical lines, sewer lines, and communication lines), trees and landscaping.

Rental or construction of storage facilities and other space on an interim basis, as needed to accommodate construction materials, equipment, and personnel, and interim classrooms (including re-locatable classrooms) for students and school functions or other storage for classroom materials displaced during construction.

All work necessary and incidental to specific projects described above, including demolition of existing structures.

Paint the interior and exterior of buildings.

Repair and replace damaged and uneven paving and concrete.

Provide classroom furniture and equipment as needed.

Improve school building safety and security.”

A request was made to Superintendent Stephanie Anello for a map of the new facilities district which was not included with the resolution. To see if your property is affected, please check the following report of parcels with streets listed in alphabetical order: Parcels for Proposed SFID 2

Please check back later for updates to this report.



